Monk hails Ayew impact

Garry Monk has heaped praise on Swansea City's new arrival Andre Ayew after the Ghana international made an impressive Premier League debut.

Ayew, who joined Swansea from Marseille in the off-season, made a strong start to life at his new club, netting the Welsh club's first equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw at reigning champions Chelsea.

The forward reacted quickest to Thibaut Courtois' save from Bafetimbi Gomis, firing home after seeing his initial rebound effort blocked by Gary Cahill, and manager Monk was quick to laud the new arrival.

"He's come in, he's been incredible," Monk said.

"He's worked extremely hard with the group, the group have worked hard with him to get him settled and it's always good for a new player when you come into a new league - even though we knew they have great quality - to get that first goal will give him great confidence."