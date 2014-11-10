Monk hails patient Gomis after Arsenal winner

Gomis has had to be patient for his chance at the Liberty Stadium due to the form of Wilfried Bony, but he made a telling impact with the winning strike in Sunday's 2-1 victory.

The Frenchman has made just two top-flight starts since moving to Swansea from Lyon in June, but Monk insists his reaction has been outstanding.

"No player's happy when they don't play, but Bafe's been brilliant," said Monk.

"He's a great guy to have around, he's very much a team man, he puts the team before himself and is very selfless.

"He's been very patient because obviously Bony's done incredibly well for us and has been starting ahead of Bafe.

"But he's done very well in training and got his rewards with the goal, but it was a great team effort."

Sunday's strike was Gomis' second in a Swansea shirt, having opened his account for the club in their 1-0 win over Rotherham United in the League Cup in August.