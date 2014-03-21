Monk insists Michu wants to stay at Swansea

The Spaniard has been out of action for three months with an ankle injury, only returning as a substitute in last weekend's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom.

Following speculation that Michu, who scored 18 Premier League goals in his debut season last term, could leave the Liberty Stadium, Monk has insisted that the 28-year-old is fully focused on Swansea ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton.

"I speak to Michu a lot," Monk said.

"And certainly, I didn't get the impression that he wanted to go when I spoke to him.

"Before I was doing this job, we were injured together and I had a lot of conversations with him.

"He is a very quiet guy, he is reserved and he doesn't say too much, but when he does speak he talks sense.

"And speaking to him now, he wants to do well for the club and he wants to do well for himself.

"He is a goalscorer so he wants to be out there scoring goals. If you'd watched him train this week, you definitely wouldn't be saying he doesn't want to do well for this club."