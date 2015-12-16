Monk inspired by 'brave' Neville

Gary Neville's "brave" decision to take over at Valencia has inspired Garry Monk to consider working abroad.

Monk ended his long association with Swansea City when he was sacked this month following a run of just one win in 11 Premier League games.

He is now eager to get back into management and feels he has the credentials to succeed anywhere, with Neville's foray into Spanish football a particular inspiration.

"Look at Gary Neville at Valencia. Brilliant. I really hope he's a massive success," Monk told The Times.

"To go abroad is a brave decision, but a good decision, and hopefully he does well and it opens doors for other British coaches.

"I would go. I'm open to everything. I'm not closed-minded to anything. Going abroad is a good thing. It's a learning process.

"I've got the taste for management. I feel I've done well in this period, and I'm only going to get better.

"I want to do it at the highest level. I've done it in the toughest league in the world. I've been successful at it.

"My only driving focus is on making sure that when that opportunity comes, I'm ready to go straight back in. I want to go back in at the highest level."

Reflecting on his departure from the Liberty Stadium, Monk added: "I honestly don't feel sad about it.

"I totally respected his [chairman Huw Jenkins'] decision. I just feel grateful to have that experience. The past 22 months, I learnt so much.

"No other club in the Premier League would have given the club captain that opportunity to take the club in that situation, with 13 games to go, two points above the relegation zone.

"They were brave. They deserve credit for it. Of course I trusted myself."