Monk: Shelvey worthy of England selection

Swansea City manager Garry Monk said Jonjo Shelvey deserved his call-up to the England squad after making a bright start to the Premier League season.

Shelvey was among the 22 players selected by Roy Hodgson on Sunday for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland.

The 23-year-old, who earned his one and only cap against San Marino in 2013, has hit the ground running this term after meeting with Monk at the end of 2014-15 to address his discipline and application.

Speaking to reporters following Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Manchester United, Monk lauded Shelvey for his efforts.

"It's time to grow up and he's done that," Monk said.

"I had a good relationship with Jonjo and worked closely with him and he's worked very hard.

"He worked very hard at the end of last season and he's come back in a good way.

"He's much fitter, he's looking stronger, he's not quite there yet, but he will be there if he continues to work and play like he is.

"You forget how young he is, but it's time to grown up and he's doing that in a good way."