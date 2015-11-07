Monk: Swansea will prove their quality

Garry Monk feels that lapses in concentration are costing Swansea City dearly and says his side must improve in the final third after their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Norwich City.

Jonny Howson's goal midway through the second-half sealed all three points for Norwich at Carrow Road, ending a run of four straight defeats for Alex Neil's side.

Swansea, on the other hand, have now won just one of their last eight top-flight matches, but manager Monk is optimistic their form will improve soon.

"Of course I'm concerned. I'm here to win games and get points and we've usually done that very well," he said.

"But I've experienced these times as a player and the only way to get through this is by sticking together and with hard work.

"We're very frustrated. We were in total control up until their goal and we knew that they would be stubborn and work hard, that we just needed to be patient and it might not be until the final minutes that the chance would come.

"We did that without creating anything of any substance, but again we got caught with a lack of concentration that has cost us dearly. Any set-piece is a soft goal and I'm bitterly disappointed.

"I think, to come here and have total domination of them, was part of the plan and not many teams can do that, but we couldn't be sharp or bright enough.

"But we're fighters and this is what that group is built on, and it's up to me to get the players to bring out their quality in the next games."