Monk unconcerned over future of Swansea stars

Swansea City manager Garry Monk is unconcerned over the future of his star players following their good start to the new Premier League season.

Monk's men were unbeaten after their first four games before suffering a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Watford last Saturday.

The Welsh club now host Everton, who fought hard to cling on to defender John Stones during the close-season in the face of interest from champions Chelsea - the England international even resorting to the submission of a transfer request.

Asked about the challenge of keeping hold of his star players when the January transfer winow rolls round, Monk said: "Whatever deal comes on the table, if it's the right deal the club will make it happen.

"If not, it shows the club has strength. In this case, credit to Stones and Everton.

"My players are committed to Swansea. You can see that by the way they play.

"But at times money does talk. I know the chairman and, unless it suits us, no player will go anywhere."

One player who is unlikely to have a contract with Swansea for much longer is Michu, who is reported to be considering retirement due to ankle problems.

Monk added: "He [Michu] has left the club and I am getting on with my job of focusing on the team.

"The situation is ongoing and the club and player would like to come to an agreement but that is not my focus."