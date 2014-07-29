Monk unsure over De Guzman's future

The Netherlands international has spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea from Villarreal, making 93 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier this month, Monk revealed he was keen on linking up with the 26-year-old once again.

However, the Swansea boss remains unsure whether De Guzman will return.

"I haven't spoken to him," Monk told the South Wales Evening Post.

"I know the club have made contact with his agent. They have had discussions and got his views but that's as far as it has gone."