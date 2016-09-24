Montella demands Milan improvement

Vincenzo Montella insists AC Milan must seek further improvement as he prepares to return to former club Fiorentina in Serie A.

The seven-time European champions travel to Florence - where Montella spent three years in charge from 2012 to 2015 - on Sunday and are hopeful of registering a third straight victory.

However, rather than dwelling on impressive wins over Sampdoria and Lazio, the Milan boss is braced for a tough fixture.

"The two wins are in the past, we are now focused on the match against [Fiorentina], which will be a very important test for us," he told a news conference.

"We have to keep improving. These matches can be tricky but I want the boys to go onto the pitch with a high-profile approach."

And Montella has mixed memories of his spell with Fiorentina, having left the club after three consecutive fourth-placed finishes.

"I have fond memories of my time in Florence," he said. "I was disappointed with how the relationship with the club came to an end, but we had different point of views and I decided to end my contract [early].

"I had a great relationship with the fans. Speaking of the players, I can say Borja Valero was one of the key players of my Fiorentina."