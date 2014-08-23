Montella eager to land midfielder for Viola

Montella guided the Florence club to a fourth-placed finish last season and will be eager to improve on that in the 2014-15 campaign.

The former Italy striker has added Marko Marin, Octavio and Josh Brillante to his midfield options since the end of last season, but still has designs on strengthening further.

"I hope to get David Pizarro back against Roma, while Josh Brillante or Alberto Aquilani can also play in that deep midfield role." Montella said after a 2-0 friendly win over Lucchese on Friday.

"Hopefully someone else can arrive in midfield. It depends on what we are able to do, but the club is taking care of that."

Juan Cuadrado featured in the victory over Lucchese and Montella is satisfied that the sought-after Colombia winger is close to returning to full fitness.

He added: "Cuadrado looked much better than against Arezzo and he's suspended for the first Serie A round, so he has time to improve. After all, he returned late from the World Cup."

Fiorentina face Roma at Stadio Olimpico in their first game of the Serie A season next Saturday.