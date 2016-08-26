Montella excited as AC Milan close in on Pasalic

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is excited by the impending loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic.

The San Siro club have confirmed the 21-year-old is undergoing a medical, although those checks are taking longer than usual as they make sure a back injury which has kept him out of action since February has fully healed.

Pasalic, a central midfielder, signed for Chelsea from Hajduk Split in July 2014, but is yet to make an appearance for the club.

He has instead been loaned out to Elche and Monaco in the last two seasons, with a move to Milan set to see him farmed out for a third straight campaign.

"Pasalic is undergoing medical tests," said Montella ahead of Saturday's Serie A match against Napoli.

"He's a quality player, with a very offensive mentality. For many years he has been considered a future talent.

"Until today he has always played in a midfield two. Let's see which position he can take with us."

Milan and Chelsea have been in regular contact this week, with two bids from the Premier League side for defender Alessio Romagnoli rejected.