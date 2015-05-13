Montella not giving in despite colossal challenge

Vincenzo Montella has given Fiorentina a "10 to 15 per cent" chance of reaching the UEFA Europa League final as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit against Sevilla.

A 3-0 defeat in the semi-final first leg last week was a huge blow to Montella's hopes of guiding the Serie A club to their first European final since 1990.

They return to Florence on Thursday looking to become only the second team to have overturned such a deficit in the knockout stages after Valencia achieved it last season.

Montella knows their chances of reaching the showpiece in Warsaw are slim, but he still retains hope they can upset the current holders.

"We don't pay much attention to the percentages, we have at most a 10 to 15 per cent chance of going through, but we'll play for everything," he said.

"Based on what I saw in the first leg, we have to discover some ruthlessness and luck. It will be fundamental to have a strong inner conviction tomorrow. The important thing is not to concede.

"We have to force the game while also being balanced, I don't think it’s necessary to score in the first minute to have more of a chance.

"It's not important when you score or have a penalty, what's important is to be in it until the end. Then we could win 5-0, why not?

"We're approaching an occasion where there's a strong desire for revenge, we have great concentration. To make history you have to really believe you can.

"We can do this. It's possible."