Montero keen on teaming up with Valencia

Montero, 20, currently plying his trade at Villarreal, is a relatively unknown quantity despite scoring an impressive four goals in 13 games for his country.

However, the left-winger has revealed his ambition to play for the Red Devils on the opposite flank to his friend and international colleague Antonio Valencia.

Valencia enjoyed a successful first season at Old Trafford, with the former Wigan man credited with supplying many of Wayne Rooney's 34 goals last season, and Montero feels he can do the same under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The youngster only broke into Villarreal’s first team last season and is unlikely to be on Ferguson’s radar just yet, particularly with United's squad being well stocked in that area, but Montero still dreams of teaming up with Valencia at club level.

He said in the News of the World: "I hope to play in the same team as him. Me on one side and him on the other - it would be amazing.

"It is what most people ask me - they want Antonio on the right and me on the left for Manchester United.

"Antonio deserves everything he gets as he's done very well. He started from not very much - like me.

"I would love to follow in his footsteps and play for Manchester United, if that opportunity arises."

Despite publicly declaring his hopes of a move to Old Trafford, the player suggested he is happy to remain at Villarreal for the time being.

"Who knows what will happen in the future? For the moment, I am at Villarreal and have great respect for the team."

