Montero, Valencia set for Copa America Centenario

Antonio Valencia, Enner Valencia and Jefferson Montero have all been named in Gustavo Quinteros' provisional 40-man Ecuador squad for the Copa America Centenario.

Antonio Valencia missed out on a place in last year's edition after undergoing ankle surgery, but is set to have the chance to represent his country in the United States.

Ecuador will be looking to improve after failing to progress from their group in Chile, with the Premier League-based trio joined in the preliminary group by Watford's Juan Carlos Paredes.

Coach Quinteros has selected a large number of players who ply their trade in the domestic league, including seven from Independiente del Valle, who are on course to reach the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals with a 2-0 aggregate lead over defending champions River Plate.

Family ties see cousins Walter and Jaime Ayovi once again in the same squad, while brothers Alex and Miller Bolanos have also been named.

Ecuador have been drawn alongside Brazil, Peru and Haiti in Group B, with their first match against Dunga's side at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on June 4.

Ecuador's preliminary 40-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec), Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC), Librado Azcona (Independiente del Valle).

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Mario Pineida (Barcelona SC), Jose Quinteros (LDU Quito), Arturo Mina (Independiente del Valle), Gabriel Achilier (Emelec), Jorge Guagua (Emelec), Frickson Erazo (Atletico Mineiro), Robert Arboleda (Universidad Catolica), Dario Aimar (Barcelona SC), Luis Caicedo (Independiente del Valle), Walter Ayovi (Monterrery), Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Cristian Ramirez (Ferencvaros).

Midfielders: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Angel Mena (Emelec), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse), Christian Noboa (Rostov), Fernando Gaibor (Emelec), Pedro Larrea (El Nacional), Segundo Castillo (Barcelona SC), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Alex Bolanos (Aucas), Carlos Gruezo (Dallas), Jefferson Orejuela (Independiente del Valle), Jefferson Montero (Swansea City), Bryan Cabezas (Independiente del Valle), Michael Arroyo (Club America), Fidel Martinez (Pumas).

Forwards: Enner Valencia (West Ham), Felipe Caicedo (Espanyol), Jaime Ayovi (Godoy Cruz), Jose Angulo (Independiente del Valle), Juan Cazares (Atletico Mineiro), Miller Bolanos (Gremio), Junior Sornoza (Independiente del Valle), Daniel Angulo (LDU Quito).