'Months' Jurgen Klopp confirms Diogo Jota injury blow as forward set to miss crucial period for Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told media that forward Diogo Jota is expected to miss 'months' of action after sustaining an injury against Brentford.



The Portuguese international was stretchered off at the Gtech Community Stadium during the Reds' 4-1 win on Saturday, with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez also withdrawn.



Still involved in four competitions, Liverpool are bidding to give Klopp the perfect send-off ahead of his summer departure as Liverpool boss, but his options on the pitch have been severely weakened over the past few weeks, as injuries continue to mount.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out – it will obviously take months,” the German told the media ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Luton.

“Not available are Ali [Alisson], muscle injury – we don’t know how long it takes but it will take some time to come back – and Curtis with a bone/ligament issue is ruled out.

“Then we have the others where we think we will deal with it day by day. Longer term like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai] are on their way back but are not in team training yet so they are not available.”

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and centre-back Joel Matip are also still sidelined for Liverpool, with a hectic period fast approaching the Merseysiders.

Luton's visit to Anfield comes before Sunday's Carabao Cup final with Chelsea at Wembley before Klopp's men play again just three days later against Southampton in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

"What I said after the game, as long as we have 11 players, we will go for it, and that's exactly the idea," added Klopp in his pre-match media briefing. "It takes with the boys day-by-day and with the games definitely game-by-game.

"Tomorrow night is an incredibly important game for us against a really good side. I'm not sure you will ask about Luton, so that's why I start talking about them because the job Rob is doing there is insane.

"I'm not sure it's really respected enough that a team with the amount of points they had in the beginning of the season making such a footballing development, I'm not sure I saw that before."

