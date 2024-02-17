'He's a Liverpool supporter?' What Jurgen Klopp said to Ivan Toney after Reds' win vs Brentford

Ivan Toney has earned praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Reds' 4-1 win at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Toney continued his strong form since returning from an eight-month ban for betting breaches, scoring for the Bees late in the game at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But the England striker's fourth goal in five games since his return in January proved to be nothing but a consolation this time as the Reds ran out 4-1 winners thanks to strikes ffrom Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Klopp was seen speaking to Toney after the match and in his press conference, the German was about their conversation.

"It was more like smiling at him, he's a handful and really tricky – I used a different word but it's really tricky to play against him obviously," Klopp said.

"Am I right that he's a Liverpool supporter?" he added. "He's not shy to say that? Then I can admit it as well.

"We spoke a little bit about that and he wished me good luck for my time after these things here. A lot of players said it. It was a nice conversation. I had one with [Vitaly] Janelt as well."

Having just returned from his ban, Toney opted to stay at Brentford until the end of the season, but the 27-year-old is expected to move on in the summer.

Toney has been strongly linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, while Tottenham are also reportedly tracking the Brentford forward ahead of a possible summer scrap for his services.

