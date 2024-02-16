Ange Postecoglou plays coy on Tottenham future after Liverpool interest talk

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has deflected questions linking him with the upcoming managerial vacancy at Liverpool, simply indicating that he feels he still has a lot of unfinished work to do at Spurs.

The Australian moved to North London in June after an excellent spell as Celtic manager and has earned plaudits for his brand of attacking football while putting Tottenham on track to qualify for the Champions League - despite the summer sale of star player Harry Kane.

That has perhaps inevitably led some to suggest he may be of interest to current league leaders Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp steps away from the club at the end of this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But when the question of those links to Anfield came up at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Sky Sports recorded Postecoglou's response as: "I've only been here for seven months so I think that is self-explanatory.

"I am at pains to say that we still have a long way to go in terms of the football we want to play, the team we want to be and the squad we want to have.

"We've only had two positive windows, had a decent campaign so far but we have a long way to go."

They add that 'Postecoglou did not want to entertain the talk Liverpool could actually be interested in him, but failed to deliver a clear assurance he would still be at Spurs next season when asked directly'.

