Montolivo: Milan want to send rivals a message

Riccardo Montolivo is confident AC Milan can beat Lazio as he aims to send out a message to the San Siro side's Serie A rivals.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's men have picked up seven points from their last three games to climb to eighth place in the table and Montolivo is determined to extend their unbeaten run to four games on Sunday.

"We want to send a message to the rest of the league and show what we’re capable of," Montolivo said at a news conference.

"We have been solid at the back in the past three matches and therefore we have confidence.

"Lazio have quality players, but we know what is required of us on Sunday."

Milan face a tough task to beat Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, however, having lost three of their last five Serie A trips to the Roman side, while drawing the remaining two.

They were beaten 3-1 in their last away game against Lazio back in January.