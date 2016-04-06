Montolivo offers support to under-pressure Mihajlovic

AC Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo insists the players have "full confidence" in Sinisa Mihajlovic as speculation mounts over the head coach's long-term future.

A 2-1 defeat to Atalanta on Sunday means Milan have picked up just two points from their last four outings in Serie A.

Sitting in sixth spot in the table, they are six points behind nearest rivals Inter - who occupy fifth place - with just seven games remaining in the season.

But, while the serious prospect of missing out on playing in Europe for a third successive year has heaped further pressure on Mihajlovic, Montolivo has issued a statement of support for his manager.

"We're used to it, for three or four years there have been these continuous rumours," the midfielder told Sky Italia.

"When the results don’t come a lot of names are mentioned, but the club and the team have full confidence in Mihajlovic and I hope to continue next year with him."

Next up for Milan is a home game against leaders Juventus, who have not suffered a defeat in Serie A since October - winning 20 and drawing one of their 21 fixtures since then.

Montolivo - who is a doubt for Saturday's fixture due to a muscle problem - feels the current playing squad are not lacking in talent, but do need to work on their temperament.

"It is a sensitive time. We come from four games in which we have only two points, so we cannot be satisfied. It is not acceptable to do so little," he added.

"We will work to solve our technical and mental problems. This year, our limitations have occurred from a mental point of view."