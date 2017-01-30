Montoya highlights Sampaoli's importance to Sevilla switch

Jorge Sampaoli's desire for Walter Montoya to join Sevilla was a telling factor in the midfielder agreeing to sign from Rosario Central.

Montoya snubbed interest from Argentine giants River Plate and Boca Juniors to agree a contract running until 2021 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla have not confirmed whether the 23-year-old will link up with his new team-mates now or return to Central until June.

Montoya was delighted coach Sampaoli called him ahead of the transfer, but knows that will not guarantee him a place in the starting line-up.

"I had the chance to speak with him a little. It is very important when a coach calls a player," Montoya told Sevilla's official website.

"He told me that he wanted here. It was a short chat about football, but I think that being around here we will talk a little more.

"Obviously if you can play from the start or not is down to you, your work and your sacrifice, but at least that first step is key for me personally.

"I think we have made the best decision. I will try to take advantage of it and enjoy it at once.

"We are just missing the details to see whether I arrive now or in June, but either option will be great for me."

Sevilla sit third in LaLiga, but saw their five-match winning run in the top flight ended by Sunday's 3-1 loss at Espanyol, where Nicolas Pareja was sent off after conceding a penalty inside the opening 90 seconds.