Montoya leaves Sevilla for Cruz Azul

Sevilla have completed the sale of Argentine midfielder Walter Montoya to Cruz Azul.

Montoya only joined Sevilla from Rosario Central in January, but struggled to make an impact in Spain.

He made just four LaLiga appearances in the second half of last season under Jorge Sampaoli, but the 24-year-old has featured even more infrequently this term.

Montoya played 77 minutes against Girona in September and has not played since in any competition and heads to Mexico in search of more regular action.