How to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich Town: free streams, TV details for FA Cup fourth round
The Red Dragons knocked out Nottingham Forest in round three and now face Ipswich Town on Friday evening
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Wrexham vs Ipswich Town in the FA Cup 25/26 today, as the FA Cup fourth round begins.
• Date: Friday 13 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET
• Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wrexham
• FREE stream: BBC One Wales | BBC iPlayer
• Other streams: TNT Sports (UK) | ESPN Select (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
An all-Championship tie kicks off FA Cup weekend on Friday evening, as Wrexham host Ipswich Town.
The Red Dragons knocked out Nottingham Forest in round three and are looking for another huge win on home soil.
Ipswich Town beat League One side Blackpool in the previous round, thanks to goals from Jadon Philogene and Jacob Greaves.
Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...
Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich for free?
To watch Wrexham vs Ipswich for free, you can do by tuning into BBC One in Wales or via BBC iPlayer online.
You will need an account with a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).
How to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich from anywhere
Out of the country on Friday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 73% off NordVPN with this deal and stream Wrexham vs Ipswich from anywhere.
✅ 73% Off
🔓 Unlocks BBC iPlayer
🎁 Free £50 Gift Card Included
Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich in the UK?
In the UK, Wrexham vs Ipswich will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 as well as the BBC.
Coverage starts just 15 minutes before kick-off. The game gets underway at 19:45 GMT.
The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.
Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich in the US?
Wrexham vs Ipswich will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.
To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month.
ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.
Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich in Australia?
Just like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, if you want to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich down under, tune into Stan Sport.
Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Wrexham vs Ipswich: FA Cup preview
Wrexham's penalty-shootout win against Nottingham Forest in the third round was in part down to the heroics of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.
With the game finishing 3-3 after 120 minutes, the 23-year-old shot-stopper saved spot-kicks from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson as Phil Parkinson's side won 4-3 in the shootout.
Hoping for a repeat this time around, Wrexham are going well in the Championship after promotion from League One last season.
Currently occupying the final play-off spot, they have amassed 47 points from 31 games and would be the very first English side to achieve four successive promotions, should they reach the Premier League this term.
► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26
Ipswich Town beat Blackpool 2-1 to book their spot in the fourth round, with Kieran McKenna's men also fighting hard at the top of the Championship at present.
The Tractor Boys are 3rd in the table, only behind Coventry City and Middlesbrough, with a healthy 54 points from 30 games played.
Eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League, McKenna has done a good job to steady the ship, especially given how poorly Southampton and Leicester City have done in comparison.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Wrexham 2-1 Ipswich
The two sides drew 0-0 in the Championship back in November, but with a big home crowd expected, we are backing the Red Dragons to emerge victorious.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.