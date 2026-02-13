Wrexham beat Nottingham Forest on penalties in the last round of the FA Cup

Watch Wrexham vs Ipswich Town in the FA Cup 25/26 today, as the FA Cup fourth round begins.

An all-Championship tie kicks off FA Cup weekend on Friday evening, as Wrexham host Ipswich Town.

The Red Dragons knocked out Nottingham Forest in round three and are looking for another huge win on home soil.

Ipswich Town beat League One side Blackpool in the previous round, thanks to goals from Jadon Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...

Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich for free?

To watch Wrexham vs Ipswich for free, you can do by tuning into BBC One in Wales or via BBC iPlayer online. You will need an account with a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

How to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich from anywhere

Out of the country on Friday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich in the UK?

In the UK, Wrexham vs Ipswich will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 as well as the BBC.

Coverage starts just 15 minutes before kick-off. The game gets underway at 19:45 GMT.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich in the US?

Wrexham vs Ipswich will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.

To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

Can I watch Wrexham vs Ipswich in Australia?

Just like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, if you want to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich down under, tune into Stan Sport.

Wrexham vs Ipswich: FA Cup preview

Wrexham's penalty-shootout win against Nottingham Forest in the third round was in part down to the heroics of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

With the game finishing 3-3 after 120 minutes, the 23-year-old shot-stopper saved spot-kicks from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson as Phil Parkinson's side won 4-3 in the shootout.

Hoping for a repeat this time around, Wrexham are going well in the Championship after promotion from League One last season.

Currently occupying the final play-off spot, they have amassed 47 points from 31 games and would be the very first English side to achieve four successive promotions, should they reach the Premier League this term.

Ipswich Town beat Blackpool 2-1 to book their spot in the fourth round, with Kieran McKenna's men also fighting hard at the top of the Championship at present.

The Tractor Boys are 3rd in the table, only behind Coventry City and Middlesbrough, with a healthy 54 points from 30 games played.

Eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League, McKenna has done a good job to steady the ship, especially given how poorly Southampton and Leicester City have done in comparison.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wrexham 2-1 Ipswich

The two sides drew 0-0 in the Championship back in November, but with a big home crowd expected, we are backing the Red Dragons to emerge victorious.