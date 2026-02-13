Hull City vs Chelsea promises to be a fascinating FA Cup 4th Round tie as Liam Rosenior returns to the MKM Stadium for the first time since his departure in May 2024. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The former Strasbourg manager was dismissed by Hull after narrowly missing out on the Championship play-offs, and he will be eager to get one over on his former employers.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will be targeting a place in the fifth round for the first time since 2017–18, when they were subsequently knocked out by the Blues.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Hull vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Hull City vs Chelsea for *FREE*

▶︎ Stream Hull vs Chelsea FREE on BBC iPlayer The BBC are showing at least two matches from each round of the FA Cup in 2025/26 and that includes Friday's game. All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SW6 1HS). Those outside the UK for this fixture will need a VPN to stream the action for free — more on that below.

Watch Hull City vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Hull vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Watch Hull City vs Chelsea in the UK

As alluded to previously, Hull City vs Chelsea will be available for free on the BBC in the UK, specifically on BBC One which is available via BBC iPlayer.

It will also be shown on TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform (£30.99/month).

Watch Hull City vs Chelsea in the US

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN Select You can tune into Hull vs Chelsea via ESPN Select, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month. Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Hull City vs Chelsea in Australia

Stream Hull vs Chelsea on Stan Sport in Australia Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Hull City vs Chelsea: FA Cup fourth round preview

Aside from the Liam Rosenior subplot, Hull vs Chelsea has become a familiar FA Cup pairing in recent years. This will be the third meeting between the sides in the past eight years, and the Tigers have struggled in the previous two, falling to 2-1 and 4-0 defeats against the Blues.

Even so, Sergi Jakirovic will believe his team can cause problems on Friday night. Hull arrive in strong form, with four wins from their last six matches, and currently sit fourth in the Championship as they eye a potential promotion push. The last time they looked this convincing was under Rosenior in 2023/24.

For Chelsea, the priority will simply be to get the job done. They eased past Charlton in the previous round and will be targeting a similarly professional performance at the MKM Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo could all be handed a rest, potentially opening the door for squad players to impress. Liam Delap, in particular, may relish the chance to find the net against his former club.

Whatever the line-up, this won't be a simple task for Chelsea and Hull will hope that the home crowd can make the difference as they look to upset the Blues and bring a bit of that FA Cup magic.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-4 Chelsea

Chelsea will huff and puff, but a late flurry of goals will take them to a 4–1 win against Hull.