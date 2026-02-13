How to watch Hull City vs Chelsea: Free Streams, TV Channels as Liam Rosenior returns to the MKM Stadium
Chelsea are eyeing an FA Cup fifth round spot as they face Hull this Friday night
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Hull City vs Chelsea promises to be a fascinating FA Cup 4th Round tie as Liam Rosenior returns to the MKM Stadium for the first time since his departure in May 2024. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Friday, 13 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 19:45pm GMT / 14:45pm ET
• Venue: MKM Stadium, Hull
• TV & streaming: BBC One (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
• Watch from anywhere: NordVPN ($50 free Amazon gift card included)
The former Strasbourg manager was dismissed by Hull after narrowly missing out on the Championship play-offs, and he will be eager to get one over on his former employers.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will be targeting a place in the fifth round for the first time since 2017–18, when they were subsequently knocked out by the Blues.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Hull vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Hull City vs Chelsea for *FREE*
▶︎ Stream Hull vs Chelsea FREE on BBC iPlayer
The BBC are showing at least two matches from each round of the FA Cup in 2025/26 and that includes Friday's game.
All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SW6 1HS).
Those outside the UK for this fixture will need a VPN to stream the action for free — more on that below.
Watch Hull City vs Chelsea from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Hull vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks iPlayer
🎁 Free £50 Amazon Gift Card
Watch Hull City vs Chelsea in the UK
As alluded to previously, Hull City vs Chelsea will be available for free on the BBC in the UK, specifically on BBC One which is available via BBC iPlayer.
It will also be shown on TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform (£30.99/month).
Watch Hull City vs Chelsea in the US
Watch the FA Cup on ESPN Select
You can tune into Hull vs Chelsea via ESPN Select, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.
Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Watch Hull City vs Chelsea in Australia
Stream Hull vs Chelsea on Stan Sport in Australia
Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.
Hull City vs Chelsea: FA Cup fourth round preview
Aside from the Liam Rosenior subplot, Hull vs Chelsea has become a familiar FA Cup pairing in recent years. This will be the third meeting between the sides in the past eight years, and the Tigers have struggled in the previous two, falling to 2-1 and 4-0 defeats against the Blues.
Even so, Sergi Jakirovic will believe his team can cause problems on Friday night. Hull arrive in strong form, with four wins from their last six matches, and currently sit fourth in the Championship as they eye a potential promotion push. The last time they looked this convincing was under Rosenior in 2023/24.
For Chelsea, the priority will simply be to get the job done. They eased past Charlton in the previous round and will be targeting a similarly professional performance at the MKM Stadium.
Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo could all be handed a rest, potentially opening the door for squad players to impress. Liam Delap, in particular, may relish the chance to find the net against his former club.
Whatever the line-up, this won't be a simple task for Chelsea and Hull will hope that the home crowd can make the difference as they look to upset the Blues and bring a bit of that FA Cup magic.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Hull City 1-4 Chelsea
Chelsea will huff and puff, but a late flurry of goals will take them to a 4–1 win against Hull.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jacob Jones helps manage How to Watch Sports & TV content across Future’s multiple publications. He graduated from the University of Derby with First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism and previously worked at Football League World. A die-hard Shrewsbury Town fan, he regularly attends matches and also plays as a left-back in Somerset’s local football divisions.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.