Montpellier expecting Newcastle bid for Cabella

Cabella has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stade de la Mosson, with both Newcastle and Manchester United said to be interested in his services.

Newcastle look set to be the first to make an approach for the France international as Alan Pardew looks to bolster his options, but Nicollin insists that the relegation-threatened Ligue 1 side are keen to hang on to the 23-year-old until the end of the season.

"Manchester (United) has not sent any proposal," Nicollin told Midi Libre.

"As for Newcastle, it seems to me they are about to make one, but I expect confirmation on that. But the idea is still that Remy is with Montpellier until June."

Cabella has made 19 appearances for Montpellier this term, scoring six goals, but his performances have struggled to lift Rolland Courbis' side, who sit only three points above the drop zone in 17th ahead of Friday's visit of Monaco.