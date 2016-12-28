Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal

Montpellier president Louis Nicollin has ruled out the prospect of signing striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in June and had been expected to move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, until they pulled out of the deal because of his anticipated involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The former Arsenal striker hit out at the club for the decision but Nicollin says struggling Montpellier would be wrong to sign him just before he links up with the Togo squad for the tournament in Gabon.

"There was never any question that he would sign for us," he told RMC. "Plus, he's going to play at the Africa Cup of Nations, so it'd be daft."

Montpellier are only three points above the relegation zone and are still without striker Casimir Ninga, who damaged knee ligaments in October.

Head coach Frederic Hantz had earlier suggested that he would be interested in bringing Adebayor - or an alternative reinforcement - in order to bolster their attacking options.

"As Ninga is sidelined, it seems to me a good idea to bring in a good striker to improve our results," he told L'Equipe.

"If it's Adebayor, I'll do my best to make him as good as possible. If it's someone else, I'll do the same thing."