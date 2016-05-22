Morata agent hints at Juve stay

Alvaro Morata may remain at Juventus next season despite speculation linking him with a close-season exit, according to his agent.

Media reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid will exercise their buy-back clause on the Spain international then sell him on for profit, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United among those linked with his services.

But Morata, who scored an extra-time winner in Juve's 1-0 Coppa Italia final victory over AC Milan on Saturday, is not necessarily heading for England, with his representative - Juanma Lopez - hinting the striker may stay with the Serie A champions.

"He is a top player at world level," Lopez told Calciomercato.com.

"As for his future, we do not know anything yet, we do not know where he will play next year.

"There is nothing definite with English clubs and Juve can still hope."

Morata scored seven league goals for a Juve side that clinched a fifth consecutive Serie A title this season and was named in Spain's 24-man preliminary squad for Euro 2016, which starts next month.