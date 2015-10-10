Morata aiming to return to face Inter

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has set his sights on being fully fit to face Inter in Serie A next Sunday.

The Spain international was stretchered off in the first half of the European champions' 4-0 win over Luxembourg on Friday with an injury to his lower leg.

Some initial reports in Spain claimed Morata could face between one and four months out of action, despite having avoided a fracture to his leg, but the 22-year-old has moved to dispel those concerns.

Morata posted on his official Twitter account: "Neither one month nor four... I'm working hard to be ready for Sunday!"

Morata had further tests on the problem late on Friday and Juventus later stated his progress will be monitored over the coming days.

"Alvaro Morata has today returned from international duty and the Juventus medical staff has confirmed the diagnosis of their Spanish counterparts: a bruised right leg with no evidence of fractures.

"The striker's condition will continue to be monitored over the coming days in order to assess the best course of action for his return to training."

Morata has scored three times so far for Juve this season in what has proved an inconsistent campaign to date for the Serie A champions.

They head into the clash with Inter a full 10 points adrift of current league leaders Fiorentina, and eight behind Roberto Mancini's men.