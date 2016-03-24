Morata future in Real Madrid's hands - Buffon

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says it feels as though Real Madrid have complete control over the future of Alvaro Morata.

The Spain striker continues to be linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, with Madrid understood to retain a buy-back option on the 23-year-old.

Morata has stressed this week that he would like to stay in Turin but conceded he cannot offer any guarantees over where he will be next season, and Buffon admits that media coverage would seem to suggest that Madrid hold all the cards.

"After reading the papers, I think that neither the player nor Juventus have a lot to say about this," he said ahead of Italy's friendly match with Spain.

"It's Real Madrid who have to decide because there is a buy-back clause.

"What the player or the club where he plays wants is relative, because it seems like Madrid will decide his future."

Morata joined Juventus on a five-year deal in July 2014 and went on to claim the domestic double and reach the Champions League final - scoring in both legs of the semi-final against Madrid - in his first season with the club.

He has scored 10 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this term.