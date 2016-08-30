Morata: I had five or six phone calls every day

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata revealed he was flooded with offers on a daily basis during Euro 2016.

Morata returned to the Santiago Bernabeu during the off-season after Madrid exercised their buyback clause to lure the Spain international from Juventus.

It was thought Madrid would then sell on Morata for a profit, amid reported interest from Premier League side Chelsea, but the 23-year-old remained in the Spanish capital, despite the level of interest.

"It was hard for me to be at Euro 2016 and have five or six phone calls every day from different places," he told Marca.

"I was focused enough, and professional enough, to deal with the situation."

Morata opened his league account for Madrid last Saturday, opening the scoring in the 2-1 LaLiga win at home to Celta Vigo.