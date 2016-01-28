Morata reveals off-pitch problems

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata voiced his delight with his two goals in Wednesday's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Inter and hopes his double marks the end of a difficult period.

The former Real Madrid man has been struggling to find his best form in 2015-16 and had gone 20 games without a goal until the first leg of the semi-final tie against Inter.

Morata has acknowledged it has not been easy for him, with off-pitch problems also playing a role, but hopes he has now turned a corner after finally scoring again.

"It's not been easy. I've gone through a tough period and I hope that's over with now," Morata told the official Juventus website.

"I've had a few problems off the field too, which I'm trying to make sure don't affect my football.

"Scoring against Inter was very important for me and in the end I managed it. It was a crucial evening for me.

"I work every day to be in top condition. Right now I’m a completely different player to before and I now expect to continue in this vein.

"I'd like to thank all of the guys, they're incredible. They've kept behind me through thick and thin."

Morata has netted five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this campaign.