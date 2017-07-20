Morata says goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea move

Chelsea-bound Alvaro Morata bid farewell to Spanish and European champions Real Madrid in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Morata is set to join Premier League champions Chelsea after a fee – reportedly in the region of £70million – was agreed with Madrid.

The 24-year-old Spain international forward appeared poised to swap Madrid for Manchester United but Jose Mourinho signed Romelu Lukaku instead.

Now, Morata is preparing for life at Stamford Bridge as he was pictured saying goodbye to head coach Zinedine Zidane and Madrid's coaching staff, and team-mates Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Isco and Nacho before being applauded off the training pitch at UCLA – where the Spaniards are based for pre-season.

Morata was then ushered into a car as he left the ground ahead of his switch to Chelsea.

Last season, Morata was limited to 14 LaLiga starts, though he still managed 15 goals as Madrid won the league for the first time since 2012.