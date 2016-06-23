Morata still wanted by 'top Premier League clubs'

Alvaro Morata is still attracting interest from high-profile Premier League clubs, his agent has claimed.

The Spain striker, who spent the previous two seasons with Juventus, will be returning to Real Madrid following Euro 2016 after the club exercised their buyback clause for a reported €30 million.

However, there are suggestions that Madrid plan to immediately sell him on for a profit, which means the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, who are all reportedly interested in his services, may still be in with a chance of signing the 23-year-old.

"He still has offers from top clubs in the Premier League," Morata's agent Juanma Lopez told AS.

"As things stand he is a Madrid player from July 1. Whether he will stay or not, you have to ask Real Madrid.

"We will see. We still have to talk to Zinedine Zidane, but for the moment Morata is happy."

Morata scored 12 goals in 47 appearances - 26 of which were starts - for Juve last season.