Morata wants to stay at Juventus, claims Marotta

Alvaro Morata wants to stay at Juventus rather than leave the Serie A champions to return to Real Madrid, Juve director Beppe Marotta claims.

The striker is nearing the end of his second year in Turin, but Madrid have the option of buying him back at the end of the season.

Morata was involved in Juve's 2-0 victory over Carpi on Sunday that extended their winning streak to 10 league games, but Marotta revealed the player's future remains unclear.

"Some situations, such as that of Morata, do not depend on us," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We want to keep the lad and have to discuss it with Real Madrid. His destiny also depends on Real Madrid's, as they are currently active in La Liga and the Champions League.

"The player improved and grew a great deal with us, while he feels bonded to our club colours.

"He wants to stay with Juventus, but obviously Real Madrid have everything needed to change his mind."

Marotta added that Juve want to keep veteran defender Patrice Evra and will discuss a new contract with the France international soon.

"He is very happy at Juventus and he'll decide based on his family needs," the director said.

"We want to continue with him and will talk to the player over the next few weeks."