Moratti identifies Eder as answer to Inter goal woes

Sampdoria striker Eder is the answer to Inter's goalscoring problems, according to former club president Massimo Moratti.

Inter's Serie A title bid has stuttered over recent weeks, with a solitary win since the mid-season break dropping them to fourth in the table.

Roberto Mancini's side have amassed 41 points, despite scoring only 26 times in 21 league matches this season, and they have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi along with Eder as possible options to bolster their forward line.

Moratti, who was replaced as Inter owner by Erick Thohir in 2013, believes Sampdoria's 13-goal forward is a better fit than Argentina international Lavezzi.

"I think the problem is there, right there – in scoring goals," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "And so I have the impression that Eder is definitely the right player for us.

"I think Eder's a player who's capable of contributing a good amount of goals. More than Lavezzi? I think so, although I haven't seen Lavezzi as much.

"It's a purely tactical choice in the end and I think that the Sampdoria player is the right signing."

Eder is reported to be a transfer target for surprise Premier League leaders Leicester City.