Moratti: Maicon & Milito staying put

Maicon, whose indefatigable performances helped Inter to the treble last season, insisted that if he were to leave the Nerazzurri it would only be to join his old boss, and newly-coronated Real Madrid manager, José Mourinho in Spain.

Consequent rumours that the Brazilian full-back will ply his trade at the Bernabeu next season became even more credulous when it was confirmed that Inter had signed Uruguayan right-back Matías Aguirregaray from Peñarol, a player described by his agent as “the Maicon of the future,” according to Marca.

However, Moratti has denied suggestions that 28-year-old Maicon will move to Madrid: “He is a very important player for this team. His ability has often been the key to unlocking crucial games,” he said in Corriere dello Sport.

Also linked with a move to the Spanish capital is Argentine striker Milito, whose outstanding brace in the Champions League final ensured victory, and the first treble in Italian football, for Inter.

Moratti, though, refuted claims that the ex-Zaragoza forward will return to Spain with Mourinho. “He is not for sale and he will stay at Inter,” stated the Inter president, whose reign at the San Siro stretches 15 seasons.

He also moved to clear up the future of another striker, the Italian Mario Balotelli.

Rumours had linked the 19-year-old with both Arsenal and Manchester City amongst others. However, Moratti has stated his intention to keep Balotelli, who had a troubled relationship with Mourinho, at the club.

By Jonathan Gilbert

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook