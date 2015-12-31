More to come from Benteke - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there is more to come from Christian Benteke.

Benteke scored the decisive goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday, adding to the winner he scored against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

"A striker who scores a decisive goal is always a positive thing, but I'm sure Christian knows he can play better. But at this moment, we need goals more than anything else and he did it again, so we are really satisfied," Klopp said.



Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce suggested there was a touch of fortune about Benteke's 46th-minute winner, as Adam Lallana seemed to mis-control a Nathaniel Clyne pass perfectly into the Belgium striker's path, but Klopp said that was of little relevance to him.

"I'm not too much interested in that, to be honest, because it's better you decide a game early. We don't live in wonderland and wait for the special moment, we have to work for the special moment and that's what we did," he added.

Liverpool's win moved them up to seventh on the Premier League table and five points of fourth-placed Tottenham.