More to Rashford than goals - Schneiderlin

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes Marcus Rashford has a bright future ahead of him and has stressed there is more to the striker's game than just goals.

The 18-year-old has already netted five goals in eight appearances in all competitions since making his official debut in the 5-1 Europa League win over Midtjylland, including the winner in a 1-0 derby win over Manchester City at the weekend.

Schneiderlin is impressed by the young striker's all-round game and has little doubt he will become a household name in the future.

"It is amazing what has happened with him since he made his debut," Schneiderlin told MUTV.

"He is a great talent, it is not just about the goals he is scoring, it is about all his game.

"He will make some progress in the future as well and he will be a top, top player."

United's win over City saw them get back in the race for a top-four finish and Schneiderlin is determined to build on Sunday's victory against Everton on April 3.

"It is a great feeling to win, especially for our fans after the disappointment of the Europa League defeat against Liverpool," he added.

"We knew it was a massive game for ourselves as well as our fans and the club.

"We must make sure we win the game against Everton. We have some time to recover and to enjoy this victory with the international break but, against Everton, it will be even bigger than Sunday because if we want to do something [in the league] we need to confirm it with another win."