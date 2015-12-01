Moreno agent opens door to Real Madrid offer

The agent of Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has opened the door to any potential offer from Real Madrid.

Moreno admitted he was "angry" to be kept on the fringes of the team under Brendan Rodgers earlier this season but has repaid the faith shown by Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks with some stronger performances.

With Madrid in the midst of a defensive injury crisis which has seen Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal all pick up problems, talk has surfaced in Spain that Rafael Benitez could look to sign the former Sevilla man in January.

And the player's agent, Javier Moya, has suggested Moreno would be happy to speak to a club of Madrid's standing after admitting that interested parties have already made contact.

"It's logical that they ask about such an important player. They are asking about him," he said to Radio 4G. "Important teams from Spain and other places are asking.

"If a team like Real Madrid speak with us and Liverpool are satisfied with the operation, they could talk. If a team with the substance of Real Madrid makes an offer, it would be a joy for him.

"It's difficult. Everyone knows the importance of Real Madrid but Liverpool have five European Cups. You have to give the first step to Liverpool."

Moreno stated last month that he had no desire to leave Anfield and Moya accepts that his client is enjoying the benefits of playing regular Premier League football.

"He loves it. He's getting to know another culture and playing in one of the most important leagues. And, above all, he's in the first team," he added.