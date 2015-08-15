Moreno and Markovic will be needed - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has reassured Lazar Markovic and Alberto Moreno that they will be handed opportunities to impress for Liverpool this season.

Moreno was left on the bench for his side's Premier League opener at Stoke City, with teenager Joe Gomez preferred at left-back, while Markovic did not make Rodgers' 18-man squad.

Yet speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Liverpool's manager said: "They know very well with conversations we have had that it is a long season and they will certainly be needed.

"Both players are talented players, that's why they came here. For the first time in their careers maybe, they find themselves not being a regular.

"It's about taking the opportunity when it comes along and playing well and keeping it. I'm sure they will both be ready when the opportunity comes."

Rodgers acknowledged there are likely to be departures from Anfield before the transfer window closes on September 1.

"It's natural at this stage of the season there'll be moves for some players," he said. "Every player is of the understanding of exactly where he stands in the squad.

"The spirit is fine but it's a difficult situation with the transfer window still open.

"I'm sure there will be some movement from players who want to play."

Gomez, meanwhile, appears likely to keep his place for Monday's home game against Bournemouth after impressing on his competitive debut for Liverpool at the Britannia Stadium.

Rodgers added: "He very quickly showed me he can be a really important member of our squad. He can play in several positions, centre-back the main one, but has the quality to play at left-back.

"Jonathan Walters spoke well of him after the Stoke game and knew he was a quality opponent.

"He had a decision this summer and he felt his best opportunity to develop and improve was coming to Liverpool.

"He's enjoying it but knows there is a lot to learn yet."