Morgan predicts tear-stained Premier League trophy

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan conceded his is likely to be misty eyed when he hoists the Premier League trophy on Saturday.

Tottenham collapsed to a 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday – a result that confirmed Leicester's improbable status as champions of England with two games to spare.

Morgan will lead out Claudio Ranieri's team to a party atmosphere at the King Power Stadium against Everton on Saturday before getting his hands on British domestic football's top prize.

"I'm just going to try and hold back the tears," the 32-year-old centre-back told Sky Sports News. "I think it's going to be very emotional. It's the biggest moment of my life.

"I can't wait to lift the trophy and get my hands on it."

The Leicester squad congregated at top scorer Jamie Vardy's house to watch Chelsea's second-half comeback and predictably wild celebrations greeted the final whistle.

"Unbelievable scenes," Morgan said. "The boys were jumping on each other, stamping on furniture

"I hope Vards' house is alright this morning, I'm sure it is.

"Everyone was phoning their loved ones, there were messages coming through from everybody.

"It means so much to everyone at Leicester and all around the world. The effect we've had on people has been felt everywhere."

Leicester won seven of their final nine matches last season and Morgan acknowledges that their climb to the top of the tree this time around is scarcely credible.

"I can't quite believe it," he added. "Looking at the start of the season it's safe to say I never thought I'd be in this position right now

"It's fantastic, the journey we've been on, it's so mad. It will go down in history and it's an achievement that might never be achieved again.

"It's just about taking it all in now and enjoying the moment. I can't wait for Saturday."