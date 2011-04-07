Mori flattered by Man United reports

Manchester City and Chelsea are also thought to have taken a liking to the 20-year-old. However, it is Manchester United who are believed to be the front-runners for the River Plate striker, and Moli admits it would be a dream to play in Europe for the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils.

"I really don't know anything about what is being said about the chance of going to Manchester United," Funes Mori told Uno de Mendoza.

"All I know is by what is being said in the press. Every player dreams of having the chance to play in Europe and even more if it's in the English Premier League, but I will have to talk about this with my agent.

"At this moment I'm enjoying the chance that I've been given playing in River's first team in this championship that has just finished. And at this moment I'm enjoying my holidays."

Mori dons the illustrious No.9 shirt for the Argentinean outfit, the former jersey of Gabriel Batistuta, Ariel Ortega, Javier Saviola, Abel Balbo and Pablo Aimar.

But Mori admits his footballing idol is Hernan Crespo and that his style of play has been likened to other former River Plate players.

"I compare myself to Crespo, one of my idols, but there are many other people who liken me to [Gonzalo] Higuain," Mori said.

"My characteristics? I'm good in the air and have strong heading ability, but I also have a very good technique and can drop back into midfield when needed."

Mori has played a major part in the River Plate first team this year, scoring nine goals in 37 appearances for the club.

By Elliott Binks