Morocco launch appeal against CAF sanctions

Concerns over the spread of Ebola led to Morocco withdrawing from the tournament, an act met with punishment by the Confederation of African Football.

CAF banned Morocco from taking part in the next two AFCON tournaments as well as imposing hefty fines, to disagreement from the FRMF.

The FRMF have requested the "annulment of the challenged decisions" and called for CAS' decision to be made by the end of next month.

Equatorial Guinea stepped in to host the tournament in Morocco's absence, though a group being decided by drawing of lots, controversial refereeing and violent scenes in the host nation's semi-final defeat to Ghana cast a dark shadow over the competition.