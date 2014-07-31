Morrison remanded in custody over assaults

Morrison, 21, appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The England Under-21 international had earlier been charged with assaulting two women aged 19 and 39 after police were called to an address in Salford during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police, prior to Morrison's court hearing, read: "Ravel Morrison (born 02/02/1993), of Urmston, is charged with two common assaults.

"At about 3.20am on Sunday 27 July 2014, police were called to an address on Alexandra Road, Peel Green, Salford, following reports a 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman had been assaulted.

"Officers attended and established the young woman had also been assaulted outside a bar in Manchester city centre earlier that evening and a 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested at a later date."

West Ham, who declined to comment when contacted by Perform, begin the new season with a home game against London rivals Tottenham on August 16, nine days after Morrison's next hearing.

Morrison made 21 appearances for the Upton Park club last season, before featuring a further 17 times for QPR during a loan spell.