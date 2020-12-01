Mosimane names new signings in squad for Egypt Cup semi-final

Pitso Mosimane has named new signings Badr Benoun and Taher Mohamed Taher in his Al Ahly squad for Ittihad of Alexandria clash in the Egypt Cup semi-finals.

After being crowned kings of the continent only a few days ago, beating arch-rivals Zamalek in the Champions League final on Friday, the Egyptian giants will now turn their attention the Egypt Cup.

Mosimane named his squad for the semi-final clash on Tuesday and included new signings Badr Benoun and Taher Mohamed Taher, who arrived from Raja Casablanca and Arab Contractors respectively.

Salah Mohsen, Nasser Maher, and Akram Tawfik have also made the squad after the end of their loan spells at Smouha and El-Gouna.

Mohamed Sherif, Ahmed Yasser Rayan, Aliou Dieng, and new signing Ahmed Ramadan Beckham will, however, not be in contention for the game due to COVID-19.

If Al Ahly manage to overcome Ittihad on Tuesday, they will face the winner of the clash between Zamalek and Tala’a El-Gaish in the final.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobeir.

Defenders: Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Wahid, Ali Maaloul, Badr Benoun, Mohamed Hany.

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Hussein El-Shahat, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Geraldo, Akram Tawfik, Arabi Badr, Nasser Maher.

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mahmoud Kahraba, Salah Mohsen, Taher Mohamed Taher.