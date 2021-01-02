Mosimane's Al Ahly drop points in first game of 2021

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly dropped their first points of the 2020/21 Egyptian Premier League season after a goalless draw against Wadi Degla on Friday night.

The defending Champions won their opening 3 games, with Mosimane returning to the bench in Monday's big win over Al Ittihad after recovering from the coronavirus.

Looking to claim a fourth straight league win, Mosimane made four changes to his team with Ahmed Mohamed, Walid Soliman, Hussein El Shahat and Salah Mohsen all returning.

In what was a tight encounter, Mohamed El Shanawy was called into action with 20 minutes gone to keep out Diego Calderon, with the Red Devils creating their first meaningful opening in the 35th minute after Soliman fired one over the target.

Another chance fell the way of the defending league champions on the stroke of halftime, but Mohsen was unable to guide his header on target as the frustration began to grow.

Al Ahly carried that momentum into the second half, with Ali Maaloul seeing his powerful effort turned away by Wadi Degla shot-stopper Mohamed Abdel-Monsef.

Abdel-Monsef continued frustrate Mosimane's men after producing another good save, this time to keep out Bard Banoun volley in the final 17 minutes.

There was a chance for a late winner for Al Ahly but Ahmed Yesser sent his header over Abdel-Monsef's crossbar, as the Red Devils drop their first points of the season.