Motaung adds another award to his name with GQ

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung was awarded the GQ Men of the Year Award in the highest category - the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege Lifetime Achievement Award.

Motaung received the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a glittering ceremony in Sandton on Saturday, 12 December 2020.

The event recognises men and women who shape our cultural landscape – those men and women who are wise, inspiring and are the most talented people of the year. The event was the brand’s second GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony held in South Africa and on the African continent.

Among Motaung countless accolades, the Chairman received the National Order of Ikhamanga in 2013. In the same year he received the Black Business Executive Circle Chairman’s Award.

The club chairman's son Kaizer Motaung Jnr represented and accepted the award on behalf of his father, who said: 'I wish to accept this award on behalf of my father and mentor, Mr Kaizer Motaung Snr,' Motaung Jnr told the club's official website.

'I’d like to say thank you to GQ South Africa for recognising the original glamour boy. He is a true leader and innovator. He is a king amongst kings to us.'

Meanwhile, Pascal Asin, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy for Africa and the Middle East said: 'This year, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Kaizer Motaung.

'The award recognises an individual who has made a significant contribution to South African sport over the last 50 years and who continues to be dedicated to the progression of the industry.

'We are honoured to have been able to present this to Kaizer Motaung, an exceptional individual who continues to play a vital role in South African soccer.'