Motherwell ace Joe Efford admits asthma returning was a worry after Covid scare

Motherwell attacker Joe Efford revealed how a bout of Covid-19 brought back the asthma he thought he had left behind in childhood.

The 26-year-old was left breathless when he contracted coronavirus in July and he found himself using an inhaler again.

Efford is back to peak fitness and ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday, he recalled a concerning time.

“Early on in the season I had Covid and it hit me hard,” said the forward from Georgia, USA.

“When I was growing up I had asthma and I think it brought my asthma back.

“When I was eight or nine I had asthma attacks a lot but I grew out of it, it went away completely.

“I wasn’t on an inhaler for 10 years and the Covid hit me and it came back right away, it was quite strange.

“In a few games I was really struggling and I was struggling in training and so I went to the doctor and he prescribed me an inhaler. I haven’t had any problems since.

“These past two or three weeks my fitness has come back. But that first month I didn’t know what was wrong, I couldn’t breathe properly.

“It was concerning because you never know how long Covid is going to last, it could be long-term so it was quite concerning. But it is much better now.”

Efford, who signed from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren in January, is responding well to “the really positive environment” at Motherwell under new boss Steven Hammell.

“The guys are really on board with what they are trying to do, taking in all the positivity, it is a good sign,” said Efford, who scored in the 2-1 win over Hearts at Fir Park in May.

“For me, I am playing wider and I have options. I’m feeling more positive and confident and I am excited for the game.”