Motherwell boss Robinson ready for rebuilding job

Stephen Robinson will not take any departures personally as he braces himself for another “big rebuilding job” at Motherwell.

The Northern Irishman knows he will start next season without 20-year-old winger Jake Hastie who has signed a pre-contract with Rangers.

Doncaster have been linked with 22-year-old midfielder Chris Cadden with Aberdeen reportedly lining up move for striker Curtis Main, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Well boss Robinson revealed a more realistic approach to transfers and recruitment.

He said: “It is very difficult. We have offered a lot of players contracts and they are getting a lot of offers as they are entitled to do from other clubs.

“Some have indicated they won’t sign, some have indicated they will look elsewhere. All I can do is hope they can sign.

“It is a credit to our scouting staff and academy that all these players have been linked with other clubs.

“Unfortunately it is difficult to keep them with the finances at the football club.

“It is extremely frustrating but I don’t begrudge anybody that’s football.

“If those two players you mentioned (Cadden, Main) chose to go elsewhere, one (Cadden) will be very much protected by compensation.

“You want to build something and build something, that is never going to be the case here.

“We can’t keep players. Once they play at the level they play at then they have interest in them. We are prepared for every eventuality.

“It is hard. When I started managing I took it personally.

“But it’s not. It’s boys looking after themselves and their families.

“It is a short, short career, they could be finished with one kick, one incident.

“Our players seem to attract a lot of attention. I take it as credit that we are doing something very right.”

With two fixtures remaining, Motherwell are one point behind seventh-placed

St Johnstone.

Robinson knows every rise in finishing position brings more money for the club but insists pride will be the motivating factor in Perth.

He said: “Every last penny helps the foootball club, it might be something we can put into the training ground or the medical department to take the club forward.

“More importantly it is the pride of finishing top of that bottom half and

it’s another game we want to win.”