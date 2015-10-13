Motherwell bring back McGhee as manager

Motherwell have brought back Mark McGhee as manager for a second spell to replace the sacked Ian Baraclough at Fir Park.

The Scottish Premiership side have handed the 58-year-old, who is part of Gordon Strachan's coaching team with Scotland, a two-year contract.

McGhee's first spell with Motherwell was between 2007 and 2009 and guided them to finishes of third and seventh in the table before moving on to Aberdeen.

McGhee, whose last managerial job with Bristol Rovers ended with him being sacked in 2012, said: "For the last two and half years I have indulged myself in going to Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea and all the London clubs, to watch all the lads with any tenuous link to Scotland.

"I have enjoyed that tremendously, it has been a privilege to watch these games but there is only so many times you can do that.

"There are so many cappuccinos you can drink and if anyone wants to know about the best cappuccinos in East Sussex then I am your man. But I have had enough of that."

Despite the appointment, McGhee has said he is willing to stay on the national team's coaching team as well if Scotland decide to keep him on after their failure to qualify for Euro 2016.

Motherwell, who sacked Baraclough on September 23, are ninth in the table and McGhee's first match in charge sees champions Celtic visit Fir Park on Saturday.