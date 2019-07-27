Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson talks up Liam Donnelly

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was effusive in praise for Liam Donnelly after he continued his goal-scoring exploits with a double in the 4-0 Betfred Cup win over Annan Athletic.

The Northern Irishman struggled with injuries last season but has made an impressive start to the campaign, netting four goals in three games.

Robinson said: “People wondered why I signed him but if he can stay fit then we have a great player on our hands as he has all the attributes.

“He reads the game well, is quick, can play with both feet and he has added goals to his game.

“I’ve worked with Liam since he was 16 years old and he was highly regarded at Fulham.

“Everyone thought he would go on to be a top player but he lost his way a little bit. We’ve galvanised him now and he is playing with confidence.”

Donnelly opened the scoring after 20 minutes when he smashed Christopher Long’s cut-back high into the net.

Liam Polworth opened his account for Well on the stoke of half-time as he rolled the ball into an empty net.

The hosts struggled to break down Annan after the interval until a thunderbolt from Donnelly found the top corner in the 89th minute.

Substitute James Scott added some gloss to the scoreline with the fourth in added time to leave his manager Robinson delighted.

“It wasn’t an easy game but I’m happy with the start to the season, 13 goals scored and zero conceded,” he said.

“There’s gonna be tougher tasks ahead for us starting with Livingston next week but I’m confident with these boys.”